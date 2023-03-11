To culminate Catholic Sisters Week, the Sisters of Providence, along with other organizations, will host a public “River Witness” from 2 to 3 p.m. March 14 at Fairbanks Park, in tribute to Laudato Si and Care for our Earth.
The public is invited to join the Sisters of Providence and others. It is suggested that those who attend should bring chairs. The day also coincides with the International Day of Action for Rivers.
“Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and her five companions stood on the banks of the Wabash River 182 years ago on the threshold of creating a new mission of education three miles on the other side, at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods,” said General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, SP, during the Congregation’s River Witness event in 2022.
