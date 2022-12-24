Women ages 18 to 42 are invited to a Sisters of Providence virtual mini-retreat from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Jan. 9. Sister Jessica Vitente, SP, will share her story.
During the informal Zoom gathering, participants can reflect on the question “Is God calling me to religious life?” Sister Jessica will discuss her journey toward and entrance into the Sisters of Providence, and will answer questions.
“I have participated in these retreats before and I believe they are helpful to women who are interested in religious life,” Sister Jessica said. “I also believe they are helpful to persons who are seeking where God is calling them. Wherever they are in their faith journey, I believe these mini-retreats can help anyone who is discerning that next step in life.”
Following the Jan. 9 retreat, the Sisters of Providence will host two additional virtual mini-retreats. The next one will take place on Feb. 6 with Sister Arrianne Whittaker, SP, and the final on March 21 with Sister Tracey Horan, SP.
Sign up at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or at jluna@spsmw.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.