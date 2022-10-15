The Sisters of Providence will host a treat beginning 6:15 p.m. Oct. 23 and concluding Oct. 28.
Cost is $495 per person with housing or $300 without housing. The cost includes 13 meals, materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is Oct. 16 and space is limited.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
“Giving an Account for Hope,” facilitated by Sister Marie McCarthy, SP, and the spiritual companion team, will help participants learn to be grounded. The retreat is intended to assist in seeing hope and bringing it to others.
There will be time for personal reflection and prayer.
Sister Marie said during the retreat, participants will be able to draw on Scripture in the Bible – such as Scripture from Romans and John – as well as poetry from Hafiz and others – and additional spiritual writings, including the works of Teilhard de Chardin and Rumi.
