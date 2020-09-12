The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods and the NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice will present “Racial Wealth and Income Gap Experience” from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 on Zoom.
Sister Emily TeKolste, who ministers with NETWORK, will facilitate the event, which will explore the realities of structural racism through an interactive activity while participants develop the skills of transformative conversation by practicing real conversation across political divides.
The day will conclude with chances to try new forms of advocacy, in partnership with NETWORK.
“The workshop is a combination of two of the most popular workshops NETWORK offers,” Sister Emily said. “They are The Racial Wealth and Income Gap and Transformative Conversations.
“These workshops are both particularly timely as we as a nation discern who to elect to the office of President for the next four years and as we see the conversations around Black Lives Matter continuing and even increasing in intensity.”
“We learn about the past in order to envision a future that addresses the issues created by the past and present,” Sister Emily said. “We learn the skills to help move our society toward the future.”
The event will be virtual, but a screen will be set up for a limited number of people who don’t have the ability or access needed to attend virtually from home. Those interested in taking part should register by Sept. 21. A link will be sent once registration is complete.
Spots for those wanting to participating virtually at the on-campus site will be a first-come, first-serve basis, as there will be a limit of 10 persons in The Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Freewill donations will be welcomed. For more details, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
