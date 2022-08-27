“Peace in the Mourning,” a retreat hosted by the Sisters of Providence, will begin 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, and conclude at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
The retreat will be facilitated by Sister Connie Kramer, SP, who is a grief specialist.
Participants will experience the consolation and peace that awaits you during this grief retreat, which will include time for personal and communal prayer, reflection and small group sharing as participants continue to mindfully mourn the loss of a loved one.
Cost is $250 per person with on-campus housing or $110 without housing. The cost includes all materials, five meals and refreshments.
“The sessions for this weekend retreat will take place in the Providence Hall Large Parlor and housing will be at the newly dedicated Woodhaven Retreat and Guest House on the property of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Connie said.
The registration deadline is Sept. 9 and space is limited.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
