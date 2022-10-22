The Sisters of Providence will host a one-day retreat called “Mourning Together: A Retreat Day for Survivors of Suicide Loss.”
The retreat will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Providence Hall Community Room and will offer time for prayer, reflection and some small group sharing.
Cost is $20, which includes materials, refreshments and lunch. The registration deadline is Oct. 31.
Register online at events.sistersof providence.org or by calling 812-535-2926 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
Facilitator Sister Connie Kramer, SP, and others will work to help participants move beyond the pain and darkness related to a death of a loved one by suicide.
“Death by suicide is considered one of the most misunderstood illnesses in society, which therefore increases the emotional pain for those who are survivors of suicide loss,” Sister Connie said. “It is important for survivors of suicide loss to find ways to journey with others who have experienced this same type of loss.
“When I looked into the eyes of another person, and know that they too are a suicide loss survivor as I am myself, I no longer felt so alone in my grief which was and continues to be very consoling for me and to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.