The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University Professor Arthur Feinsod will present “Faith and the Arts,” a six-session in-person or virtual series which will begin Oct. 15.
The session will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Other sessions will take place on Nov. 12 and Dec. 3 in 2022, and Jan. 14, April 1 and June 3 in 2023.
Participants will learn how faith can be solidified and amplified by using works of visual arts, drama and poetry.
The first half of each session will be a lecture on the available material, with the second half of each session focusing on discussion where all can delve deeper into the ideas presented.
Cost is $25 per session or $125 for all six sessions when registered in advance. The cost includes materials and refreshments and the registration deadline is Oct. 13.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
