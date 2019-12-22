The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods invite all caregivers of those suffering from dementia to a Dementia-Related Caregiver Support workshop set for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Havlik Center inside Providence Hall.
Join facilitator and registered nurse Elizabeth Collins, who serves as the congregation’s clinical care coordinator as she offers practical advice for care partners and an opportunity to share stories of what works for them as they care for their loved ones.
“Those desiring proactive learning to learn how to identify early signs and ways to support or offset the effects of the disease and those wanting to learn more about effective, honest and caring ways to communicate with those living with any stage of dementia will benefit from this workshop,” Collins said. “Recent statistics show that people older than 85 have a high probability of either having a form of dementia or will be caring for someone who does.”
Dementia can be overwhelming not only for those experiencing it, but for care partners and families. During the workshop, caregivers also will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive support from others on this journey.
“The workshop provides a well-rounded, holistic approach to the disease from knowledge about, to navigation through, to support of those living with or caring for someone with dementia,” Collins said.
Cost is $15, and the registration deadline is Jan. 6.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2870.
