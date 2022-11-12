The Sisters of Providence are inviting the public to a family-friendly holiday event in December.
Christmas Fun at the Woods will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. The theme this year is “Over the River and to the Woods.”
Activities will include hayrides, sing-alongs, face painting, storytelling and cookie decorating. Nativity sets will be on display in the window sills of Providence Hall.
Children and families who wish to dress up in front of a nativity scene can do so in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Santa will be at the Lodge located behind Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Alpacas will be at the North Pole at White Violet Center for Eco-Justice. Tours of the Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Shrine and Blessed Sacrament Chapel will be available throughout the day.
Providence Associates and sisters will host a hake sale during the event in O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall, where visitors can purchase cakes, cookies, pies, jams and more.
Cost is $7 per person, with children 3 and under having free admission. Tickets can be purchased online at lindenleafgifts.com.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
