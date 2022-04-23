A workshop hosted by the Sisters of Providence invite those of all faith traditions to learn about using beads for prayer.
“Touch a Prayer: Crafting your own Prayer Beads,” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 30 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Participants can learn about the history and use of prayer beads and during quiet reflection, make your own prayer beads.
Sister Paula Damiano, SP, who will co-facilitate the workshop with Sister Jan Craven, SP, said prayer beads have long been used in many religions.
“The usage of prayer beads predates Christianity,” Sister Paula said. “Some of the earliest evidence of using prayer beads is in Hinduism. Prayer beads allow the pray-er a way to count the number of prescribed prayers without having to count. They also serve as a tangible tool to help people focus.”
Cost is $20, which includes all materials and snacks. The registration deadline is April 25.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
