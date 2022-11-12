The Sisters of Providence have scheduled two additional brunches during the holidays.
On Nov. 27, a “Sunday No More Turkey Please” brunch following Thanksgiving. The meal will be served in O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Sunday Brunch with Santa” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 in the dining hall, where Santa will be present.
Cost for both holiday brunches is $19.50 for adults; $18.50 for seniors ages 62-older; $9.50 for children ages 5-11; and children 4-under will be admitted free.
For more information visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 630-776-0811.
