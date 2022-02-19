The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods have scheduled their annual Winter Used Book Sale for Feb. 18-21 in Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the Foley Room, across the hall from Linden Leaf Gifts.
Categories of hardbacks and paperbacks include gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health and wellness books, crafting and more.
Items are not priced but freewill donations are appreciated.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Sisters of Providence mission and ministries.
For more information, call 812-535-2947 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
