The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods invite single women ages 18-42 to a virtual retreat.
The “Pray as you go” new Beginnings Advent retreat will include an introduction and four sessions. The virtual sessions include: New beginnings with John the Baptist on Nov. 27; New beginnings with Mary on Dec. 4; New beginnings with Joseph on Dec. 11; and Conclusion/ new beginnings with Jesus on Dec. 18. All sessions take place from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
Each session includes time for viewing the retreat materials together followed by prayer and discussion.
For more information or to sign up for the retreats, contact Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org. For additional information, visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
