The Sisters of Providence will hold a virtual event where individuals can learn what it means to be a Providence Associate.
The “Come and See” program is set for 7 p.m. May 30. Several Providence Associates will share their experiences, and Sisters will talk about their relationships with the associates. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
“The Providence Community of Sisters and Associates are hope-filled people who foster strong relational bonds,” Providence Associates Co-Director Sister Susan Paweski said. “We come together to share prayer, joys and concerns while engaging in ministries that further Divine Providence through works of love, mercy and justice in our world.”
For more information or to sign up, visit PAComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org.
