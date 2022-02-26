The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will host “The Scriptures of Lent 2022” virtually during the month of March.
The programs will take place Thursdays — March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, as well as April 7 — from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.
Each workshop will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or scripture scholar and scripture passages will be provided prior to each session.
Cost to attend is $5 per session or $25 for all six sessions. The registration deadline is Feb. 28 or three days prior to each session.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
