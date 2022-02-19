The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will hold session exploring the lives, writings and prayers of two mystics.
“Mystics – A Journey of Discovery” will take play March 13 and April 10 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, from 1:30 to 3 p.m or virtually via Zoom.
Sister Jan Craven and Sister Paula Damiano will facilitate the workshops and will discuss Dorothy Day on March 13 and Saint Pope John XXIII on April 10.
Cost to attend one session is $15. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.