The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will host an Alcohol Inks 101 workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 with the option to follow up with Alcohol Inks 102 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
“Alcohol inks have become quite popular in the past few years,” facilitator Sister Rosemary said. “Basically, alcohol is to alcohol inks what water is to watercolors. Alcohol serves as the basis of the pigment and dilutes and spreads the colors. The inks are fast-drying and highly pigmented. They are best used on nonporous surfaces.
“It is how the inks work together that make them unique,” she continued. “One color tends to resist the other, making interesting edges and patterns. Colors flowing together do not necessarily mix, but retain their own hue.”
During the first workshop, participants will learn how the colors move, mix and resist while learning how to introduce texture and how to rejuvenate the inks after they dry. All who attend the introduction workshop should come with a “mindset of playing, since the inks are difficult to control,” Sister Rosemary said.
“One should not expect to leave this workshop with a piece to frame and hang. Yet exploring how these inks behave, and refuse to behave, is endlessly fascinating and participants are guaranteed to have fun.”
At the second workshop, participants will expand their new skill by using different materials, including foil, tile and plastic.
“Alcohol Inks 101 offers the basics,” Sister Rosemary said. “Alcohol Inks 102 extends the experience.”
Cost to attend the first workshop is $50, while the cost for the second workshop is $25. All materials are included.
Registration deadline is Tuesday at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.