Sisters of Providence to hold mass for Indiana's Saint

The Sisters of Providence and Providence Associates will hold a Mass at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 in celebration of the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at St. Mary-of-the-Woods in Vigo County. The service is open to the public.
A feast day in the Catholic tradition is a day set aside to commemorate the life of saintly individuals or a specific event.
Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence in 1840. She was canonized by Pope Benedict XVI on Oct.15, 2006, and her feast day was designated for Oct. 3. She is the first Indiana saint and the eighth Catholic saint in the United States.
All are welcome to visit the grounds or pray at Saint Mother Theodore’s Shrine at any time. Pilgrimages, retreats and tours may be arranged by contacting Providence Spirituality & Conference Center at 812-535-2925 or by emailing pvctr@spsmw.org.
