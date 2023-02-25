The Sisters of Providence will host a volunteer opportunity for children ages 12 to 18 in March.
Sister Joni Luna, SP, who coordinates the opportunity, said that all young volunteers will have the chance to interact with many Sisters of Providence, Providence Health Care residents and staff.
The opportunity will take place March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All teens volunteering will assist residents throughout the day.
“This is an opportunity to invite young people to come and share in the works of love, mercy and justice of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Joni said. “For these young volunteers, it is about sharing who they are – their gifts and talents – with sisters, residents and staff who are welcoming and affirming to them.”
Register online at TeenVolunteer.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.