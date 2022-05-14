Organizations based in West Terre Haute recently honored those who help provide those in need in the community, including ministries of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Officials from West Vigo High School, the West Vigo Community Center and Emily’s Walk collaborated to create the “Emmies” in honor of the late Emily Herrington, a longtime resident of the community.
This year, the first ceremony for the honors, inductees included Providence Food Pantry, The Connecting Link and Sister Dorothy Rasche, SP, and The Helping Hands in addition to Gary Garzolini, Brad Kesler, Ann Williams and Bill Wolfe.
The banquet took place April 23 at the West Terre Haute Community Center. Each recipient received a plaque during the ceremony.
Chris Herrington, co-founder of Emily’s Walk, said the idea of the awards ceremony stems from a conversation a few years ago during the annual Emily’s Walk, which began in 2016.
“We thought it would be a wonderful way to set up community recognition,” Herrington said. “A way to reward people who have done great things in the community. They should get recognition.”
Sister Dorothy was pleased to receive the honor and added it is a reflection on the entire community.
“West Terre Haute has wonderful people working together for the betterment of the whole,” Sister Dorothy said. “The clinic/pharmacy is just the latest example of The Connecting Link’s board and the community working together to meet the community’s needs."
Sister Joseph Fillenwarth, SP, receiving the award for Providence Food Pantry, said it’s an honor to be recognized.
“The pantry belongs to all of us,” she said. “We are made up of local churches and organizations. We support each other.”
