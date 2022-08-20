The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is hosting a workshop this fall.
SoulCollage® Workshop: Sacred Journey is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.
The workshop will take place in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center and will be hosted by Sister Su-Hsin Huang, SP, who is a certified SoulCollage® facilitator.
The workshop uses the creative method — an intuitive process of self-discovery, self-acceptance and personal empowerment.
Founded by Seena B. Frost, M.A., M.Div., SoulCollage® is a practice done individually or within a community. According to soulcollage.com, it “develops creativity and intuition, encourages self-discovery, and provides personal guidance.”
“The collage comes from inside you,” Sister Su-Hsin said. “You see the imagery and it comes from inside of yourself. You think about God’s creation, whether it be a leaf or sunlight or anything else you can find from the images you see, and you project it in the collage. The images help you project what you see inside of you.”
No art skill is required to attend the workshop and all are welcome. Cost to attend is $60.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
