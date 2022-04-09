The final session of “Mystics — A Journey of Discovery” hosted by the Sisters of Providence will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 10 in Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center or virtually via Zoom.
Sister Jan Craven and Sister Paula Damiano will facilitate the workshop and will discuss Saint Pope John XXIII. The session will explore the life of Saint Pope John XXIII, his writings and prayers. You will examine what mysticism is and how God continues to invite Christians into deeper relationship with divine union.
Cost to attend one session is $15. The registration deadline is April 6.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
