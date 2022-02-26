An “Alcohol Inks” workshop hosted by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods will take place 1 to 4 p.m. March 20 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz will facilitate the workshop.
During the workshop, participants will learn how the colors move, mix and resist while learning how to introduce texture and how to rejuvenate the inks after they dry.
Schmalz said all who attend the introduction workshop should come with a “mindset of playing, since the inks are difficult to control.”
“One should not expect to leave this workshop with a piece to frame and hang,” Schmalz continued. “Yet exploring how these inks behave, and refuse to behave, is endlessly fascinating and participants are guaranteed to have fun.”
Cost to attend the workshop is $65, which includes all materials. Space will be limited. The registration deadline is March 13.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
“Alcohol inks have become quite popular in the past few years, both for artists and crafters,” Schmalz said. “Basically, alcohol is to alcohol inks what water is to watercolors. Alcohol serves as the basis of the pigment and dilutes and spreads the colors. The inks are fast-drying and highly pigmented. They are best used on nonporous surfaces. It is how the inks work together that make them unique. One color tends to resist the other, making interesting edges and patterns. Colors flowing together do not necessarily mix, but retain their own hue.”
