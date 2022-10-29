The Sisters of Providence will host the second part of its four-part series “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery” in person or virtually in November.
The second workshop will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, and will focus on Saint Teresa of Avila (1515-1582), a Carmelite nun and Spanish mystic, and Saint John of the Cross (1542-1591), a Spanish Carmelite friar and mystic.
Sister Paula Damiano, SP, will be one of the facilitators.
Other workshops are planned for Jan. 29, 2023, and March 19, 2023. The final two sessions will examine Herman Hesse (1877-1962), a German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter (January 29); and Saint Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373), a wife, mother, nun and mystic (March 19).
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments.
Register for all or for an individual session of the series online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
