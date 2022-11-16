The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will perform “Christmas at the Woods” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The audience is asked to take a new pair of socks, which will be given to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center and the Providence Pantry.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and children age 10 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door. Free refreshments will be provided during intermission.
Music for the concert includes Christmas classics such as Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and Shubert’s “Ave Maria.”The performance will also feature a visit by St. Nicholas, bearing small gifts for everyone.
