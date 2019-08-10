Cameron Shaw, 12, and The Pentecostals of Marshall, Illinois, are conducting a shoe drive fundraiser until Aug. 31 to raise funds for SHEAVES FOR CHRIST.
Shaw will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit SHEAVES FOR CHRIST. Shaw’s goal is to collect over 2,500 pairs of shoes by Aug. 31. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at any Clark County Library.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
Sheaves for Christ is the fundraising ministry of the Youth Ministries of the United Pentecostal Church International. Since its inception in 1953, over $134 million has been raised to fund missions and ministries around the world.
Shoe drop box locations are: Shoe Carnival in Terre Haute; Marshall Public Library; Martinsville Public Library; Casey (Illinois) Public Library; Casey State Banks in Marshall, Casey and Marinsville, Illinois; First Financial Bank in Marshall, Illinois, and First Neighbor Bank in Casey, Illinois.
