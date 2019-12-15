Culture involves more than paintings and classical music.
When asked for examples of Terre Haute culture, Mary Kramer, Hilda Andres and Sherry Wright offered diverse answers.
“It’s our history,” Kramer said.
“Square Donuts,” Andres said, smiling.
“Clabber Girl,” Wright added. “That’s a true story of people coming to America and making their empire here.”
Soon, Kramer cited the Wabash. “There’s a piece of culture — the river,” she said.
Each stands as an aspect of the downtown culture, as well as historic churches and buildings, Indiana State University’s campus, restaurants and corner bars, Hulman Center, The Verve, galleries, museums, the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street — the Crossroads of America, Blues at the Crossroads, Miracle on Seventh Street, the Strawberry Festival, the ISU Homecoming Blue and White Parade, Tilson Auditorium, the Max Ehrmann statue and plaza, shops, antiques outlets, and other sights and events.
That’s why the Indiana Arts Commission officially designated the city’s downtown neighborhood as an Arts and Cultural District one year ago this month. Only nine other Hoosier communities have state-designated arts and cultural districts.
Terre Haute worked to receive that distinction. The city pursued it five years ago, but put that effort on hold when a state arts commission consultant — who made Terre Haute her home-away-from-home for 14 months — suggested the town wasn’t yet ready.
Late last year, the commission concluded Terre Haute had addressed concerns about who’ll manage the district, the need for more street events, questions about accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, and a lack of bike racks and park benches. Terre Haute had earned its designation.
One year later, a local team supporting the Arts and Cultural District is focusing on ways to enhance and promote it.
That team includes Kramer, executive director of Wabash Valley Art Spaces; Wright, associate director of Arts Illiana; and Andres, director of community engagement at Swope Art Museum. All three serve on a large Arts and Cultural District advisory board and worked on the city’s state-designation application process along with Arts Illiana executive director Jon Robeson and Cynthia Phillips-Sabla, director of ISU’s Community School of the Arts. The city of Terre Haute served as the official applicant to the IAC.
The Terre Haute City Council established the Arts and Cultural District on a local basis in 2012. The council also set its boundaries. The district encompasses the Seventh Street Arts Corridor and extends from Third Street east to 10th Street, and from Poplar Street north to Tippecanoe Street. Once completed, the Turn to the River project, connecting downtown to the Wabash River through an outdoor arts pedestrian path, will extend the district’s west boundary to the riverfront.
Addressing needs
What the arts district’s space means and becomes is up to each of the 10 Hoosier cities, said Miah Michaelsen, the IAC’s deputy director.
“They’re each different and unique,” she said. Michaelsen holds a special understanding of Terre Haute’s district. She was the consultant who trekked to Terre Haute throughout 2014 and early 2015, to study its possibilities.
Michaelsen saw a charm in Terre Haute that encouraged locals to realize and embrace. In the year since the state designation, she’s seen “great growth” in collaboration here, especially among the town’s arts organizations.
Another plus, she said, has been the district’s backing from Mayor Duke Bennett. City funds made possible a study of the need for better directional or “way-finding” signs, guiding visitors to points of interest. “If that [city support] continues and grows, that’s a huge stamp of approval,” Michaelsen said.
Prototype way-finding signs currently sit inside the Swope Museum, Art Spaces’ offices and at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. Signs hovering over Third Street could point motorists to the Arts and Cultural District and specific elements such as dining, parking and galleries. Ground-level way-finding signs would contain a district map. Decals bearing the district’s “41/40” logo — recognizing the Crossroads of America — would be displayed in storefront windows.
“It’s coming,” Wright said of the way-finding signage, “but you’ve got to get it right.”
Other needs exist, too. Kramer, Wright and Andres mentioned several needs such as parking, public restrooms, a public awareness campaign, late-night eating options for people attending conventions at the city’s upcoming convention center, destinations for college students, businesses in the “creative industry” and innovative ways to fill vacant downtown buildings.
The downtown presence of ISU students and future conventioneers presents both opportunities and challenges. District organizers hope to figure out what services college kids and conventioneers desire, and point them toward those already in place. There’s also the task of getting local residents past the perception that “there’s nothing to do in Terre Haute” and reminding them what’s here.
“We need to be better collectively at telling our story,” Kramer said. “We don’t tell our story very well, so we let other people tell it for us,” often in derisive ways.
Wine on a rooftop
What are people missing? It Was All A Dream Boutique at 125 S. Seventh Street and Sycamore Winery’s expansion into the Ohio Building are two examples of current downtown arts and cultural offerings.
In October, Daniel and Sarah Pigg announced the expansion of their Sycamore Winery, based in rural West Terre Haute, into downtown. They’ll open an events center and tasting room in the historic Ohio Building — already renovated by previous owners Al Ruckriegel and David Adams — along with meeting rooms, private suites, overnight accommodations and a rooftop patio.
It’s an example of the “creative industry” business, Kramer cited.
“It only enhances the quality of life,” Sarah Pigg said last week. “I mean, my husband and I aren’t going anywhere. We’ve put down our roots here, and we’re excited to invest in our community.”
The Piggs envision weekend hours for the tasting room and rooftop into the evenings, perhaps until 10 p.m.
“We want you to be able to sit up there, the fireplace going in the summertime, and look out at the lights and have a glass of wine,” Sarah Pigg said last week.
She also emphasized the winery is joining the Arts and Cultural District and downtown progress, already in progress. “Hopefully, we’re just going to be adding onto what other people have been busy doing for a while,” Pigg said.
The busyness continues this month, with an official presentation of the state designation by the IAC and a quarterly meeting of representatives from the 10 Indiana arts and cultural districts. Terre Haute holds its own niche among other districts like Brown County, Bloomington, Carmel, Columbus, Fishers, Jeffersonville, Lafayette, Madison and Noblesville.
Andres pointed to a genuineness that accompanies the town’s arts and cultural assets.
“We have soul,” she said.
“We have a lot of soul,” Kramer added. “That’s what we should be promoting.”
