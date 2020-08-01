Visitors to three Indiana state parks who attend presentations, see pollinators at work or just get a clean water supply will enjoy the results of projects funded in part by grants from the Indiana Parks Alliance.
IPA mini-grants enhance the efforts of local Friends of the Park groups, who donate time, money and elbow grease to enhance visitors’ experiences at many Indiana State Parks and nature preserves. These funds, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000, help Friends groups as they work with park staff to augment, update or replace park fixtures and features with items that are outside the parks’ frugal budgets.
Visitors will notice improvements fueled by this year’s grants at Harmonie, Shakamak and Spring Mill state parks.
Shakamak will receive $1,000 for completion of an amphitheater to house presentations, performances and films. Friends of Shakamak have led the project for two years and will match the IPA grant with additional funding and labor. For more information, visit friendsofshakamak.org or the Friends of Shakamak Facebook page.
