Setting the forest free: Retired Indiana pastor removes invasive honeysuckle, returning woods, creek to original state

Brittle twigs crackled beneath Aaron Wheaton’s footsteps as he walked toward the eastern bank of Little Honey Creek.

Aside from dozens of scraggly stumps, the landscape beside the creek looked natural. Hardwood trees cast shade on the stream below. April sunshine brightened the grass of the adjacent meadow on the edges of the Idle Creek neighborhood.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Barely two months ago, a thick layer of Asian bush honeysuckle plants dominated the waterfront.

“This whole thing was covered,” Wheaton said, motioning widely with his arm.

Now, he can stroll straight to the creek. That hasn’t been possible for years. Motorists passing over the bridge can easily see the stream weaving through the countryside, another new twist.

“My delight will be one day to see kids down here by the creek,” Wheaton said. “That was one of my joys growing up.”

The retired pastor grew up on a farm in the small town of Mackey near Evansville. He retired from the ministry in 2015 after 32 years, including the final 22 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Terre Haute’s south side, where he and his wife, Cynthia, raised sons Andrew and Isaac.

Wheaton has spent many hours of his retirement years eradicating honeysuckle from a woods near his house in the Idle Creek community, and then along nearby Little Honey Creek, with his neighbors’ permission.

Asian bush honeysuckle features eye-catching flowers and a sweet fragrance. It’s also an invasive species that crowds out and starves native plants, disrupting the ecosystem. The plant species was introduced into the United States at Long Island, N.Y., in 1806. Two centuries later, it occupies green spaces in 26 states in the nation’s Eastern half, including Indiana and Illinois. Environmental efforts to curtail its spread have intensified in the 21st century.

Indiana’s strongest action came last year. The state Natural Resources Commission banned Asian bush honeysuckle and 43 other non-native plants. The Terrestrial Plants Rule took effect a year later, on April 18, 2020, making it illegal to “sell, gift, barter, exchange, distribute, transport or introduce these plants in the state of Indiana.” Existing honeysuckle bushes can still be owned.

Indiana Invasive Species Awareness Week began the day after the ban took effect and continued through Saturday. The special week also included the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday. A Vigo County Invasives Management group has formed, too, and offers tips and answers through its Facebook page.

Plenty of well-meaning Hoosiers purchased and planted honeysuckle for ornamental reasons. Honeysuckles were also brought to the U.S. from Japan and Korea to control erosion and provide wildlife forage, according to the Indiana Invasive Plant Species Assessment Working Group. Many honeysuckles grow in the wild today.

The species’ unbridled spread — primarily through the droppings of birds that eat the honeysuckle’s fruit — turned the plant into a huge environmental problem. Its leaves sprout weeks before other plants in spring, consuming sunlight that native plants need. Honeysuckles keep their greenery longer into the fall than native plants, too. Little plant life remains beneath a honeysuckle’s canopy, once they move in.

The honeysuckles actually poison the soil, explained Amber Slaughterbeck, the west-central regional specialist for the Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management agency. The tainted ground inhibits growth of morel mushrooms, too.

“When you remove large areas of honeysuckle, you will notice that it’s barren earth,” Slaughterbeck said. “Native plants struggle to outcompete and even survive with bush honeysuckle.”

Wheaton witnessed that reality firsthand as he yanked, chopped, pried, pulled and chainsawed honeysuckle bushes for the past six years near his family’s home and beside Little Honey Creek.

“My woods is all green now. The Mayapples are back. Lots of flowers in there. All the things that had stopped,” he explained. “It was barren.”

Wildlife tends to return when an invasive leaves, environmentalists say. “In many cases, the native species are just there waiting,” Slaughterbeck said.

For Wheaton, his motivation to clear the honeysuckle involves both a mission to return the environment to its natural state, and to personally experience the rural outdoors. The work provides Wheaton fitness and a spiritual connection close to the home.

“I’m 67, and it’s my gymnasium,” he said, leaning on a mattock, a tool for chopping and prying. “Because, I would rather look at progress at work, and sweat, that way, than go running along the road or be going to the gym.”

He begins the process from the outside, working in. Using a chainsaw “like a sword,” Wheaton thins the honeysuckle’s exterior branches until just a stump — which usually features multiple trunks — remains. He cuts large stumps at ground level, then applies a herbicide (recommended by Ohio State University) to the stump to stop its growth.

Wheaton pries smaller honeysuckle from the earth by chopping and pulling their base with the mattock. Strengthened by his woodsman workouts, Wheaton can pull up the smallest honeysuckles, roots and all, by hand. Their root ball lacks a vertical taproot and instead grows horizontally.

Ousting wild honeysuckle also is a safe exercise outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. “What a great way to get outside and get some sunshine and exercise,” Slaughterbeck said. Numerous Hoosiers have told cooperative staffers about choosing this state shutdown time to take out invasive plants.

Wheaton took on the pesky plants on Monday afternoon completely socially distanced from other humans. An approving horn honk by a passing pickup truck driver was the only interaction with mankind.

“There’s the beauty that God intended for this, and then there’s the invader that’s blocking this,” Wheaton said, removing his ball cap to cool off. “I am setting [the forest] free.”

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.