The Sisters of Providence and Indiana State University retired Professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod will hold an in-person and virtual “Faith and the Arts” seminar, which will take place on June 3.
The session will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
Learn how faith can be solidified and amplified through theater arts.
The first part of each session will be a lecture on the available material, followed by discussion where all can delve deeper into the ideas presented. This particular session will focus on drama and theater.
Cost is $25 per session and each workshop is independent from the others. The cost includes materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is June 1.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
