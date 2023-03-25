The Sisters of Providence is hosting another session of its “Faith and the Arts” workshop in April.
The Sisters will be joined by Indiana State University professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod for the in-person and virtual session. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 1. The in-person event is set in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center.
The event aims to teach participants about how faith can be solidified and amplified by using visual art, drama and poetry.
The first half of each session will be a lecture on the available material, with the second half of each session focusing on discussion where all can delve deeper into the ideas presented.
Cost is $25 per session and each workshop is independent from the others. The cost includes materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is March 29.
The final session will take place on June 3.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
