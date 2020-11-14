The University Art Gallery is host to the culminating exhibitions of 14 bachelor of arts candidates and four bachelor of science in art education candidates for the Department of Art and Design at Indiana State University.
Featured through Nov. 20 are Ben Biggerstaff, Audré Brickey, Jeffrey Brickey, Devyn Clay, Cody Devine, Emily Donovan, Nina Greene, Dillon Kingery, Jordan Leverenz, Saabirah Muhammad, James Neier, William Pillow, Melanie Roberts, Justin Tribble, Hannah Walk, Abigail Westman, Owen Alexander Williams and Regan Zerwig (spring 2020 graduate).
The gallery is in the Landini Center for Performing & Fine Arts at 300 N. Seventh St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Visit indstate.edu/cas/uag for more details.
