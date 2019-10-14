The Indiana Emergency Response Conference recently presented its annual awards, honoring the best and brightest among Indiana first responders and public safety officials.
At the ceremony, State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute received the Legislator of the Year award.
The IERC serves as the annual gathering for firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement, emergency management agencies, hazardous materials professionals, special operations personnel and telecommunicators. It includes educational sessions, innovative presentations and discussions about some of the most pressing issues facing the emergency response community in Indiana.
The IERC was planned by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety Medical.
For more information on Ford and the IERC, visit dhs.in.gov/4295.htm and indianaerc.org.
