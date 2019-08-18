DivorceCare, a special help seminar and support group for people experiencing divorce and separation, will be offered Thursday evenings beginning Aug. 29 in Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46.
The seminar lasts for 13 weeks with child care available.
DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more details, call Gerald Watson at 812-798-9020.
