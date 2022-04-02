The Wabash Valley Art Guild recently announced the April artist of the month. Lynne Dunnavant, a self-taught artist, will have her work on display at the Vigo County Public Library.
She has always had a love for art, but she began painting full time when she retired in 2018. She uses oil and watercolor paints, and also does some ink and pastel drawings. Her favorite things to paint include landscapes, barns, bridges and flowers.
She has received several awards for her work at an Arts Illiana show, Covered Bridge Art Gallery Open show and more. Recently, her painting “Twilight Harvest” was chosen to be displayed in Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office in the Statehouse as one of the Women’s Hoosier Artists.
She is a member and vice president of the Covered Bridge Art Gallery in Rockville, a members of the River City Art Association, Wabash Valley Art Guild, Indiana Plein Air Painters Association and the Swope.
Her husband, Lance, encourages her the most, she says.
Her son Eric, daughter Christen and son-in-law Steve are also big supporters. She loves doing art projects with her three grandchildren, Noah, Abram and Eloise.
More work from Dunnavant can be seen at her website www.artworkbylynne.com.
