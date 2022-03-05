Sculptor's creations draw customers to Boot City

Artists have used recycled inner tubes to make all sorts of items, from jewelry and belts to bags and baskets to decorative wall coverings and furniture. But it takes a lot of imagination and a whole lot of really big inner tubes – the farm tractor tire size – to create the giant bull and draft horse team sculptures that attract folks to Boot City, the western wear mecca eight miles south of Terre Haute.
Boot City has been bringing customers off busy U.S. 41 – the north-south route that spans the country from Lake Superior to Miami, Florida – for 30 years. Owner Rod O’Kelley knows that big and unique roadside attractions are a tried and true way to pull travelers off the highway and into his 25,000-square-foot store.
“Up and down Highway 41, you’ll get in the neighborhood of 15,000-plus cars a day, and the nice thing about it, 41 travels people from all over the world,” O’Kelley said. He’s seen travelers of many nationalities stopping to take pictures with the attractions in front of the store, including a four-and-one-half foot yellow boot, a steer-horned stretch limo, and more recently, the massive animal figures created by Indiana artist John Fleetwood.
O’Kelley met Fleetwood when he was assisting chainsaw sculptor Jim Roberts with two wood sculptures that greet customers at Boot City’s front door. O’Kelley said, “One day John and I were having lunch, and he was telling me about these animals he made with the inner tubes.”
Fleetwood, who had once worked as a machinist and metal fabricator, told O’Kelley that he had created several massive statues, including a Bigfoot, a buffalo, an eagle and a prehistoric bear on the grounds of Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mound Park in Sullivan County. Fleetwood had devised a technique employing wood, wire and tractor tire inner tubes, materials familiar to farmers and farm managers.
“When I first started making the animals,” Fleetwood said, “I tried to find something for the hair, and I thought of the inner tubes. One day I was working on a wooly rhino, and I wondered if I could make the whole body out of inner tubes. Well, they worked out beautifully.”
When O’Kelley saw the life-size wooly mammoth that Fleetwood had created on his property in Fairbanks, he knew he’d found the source for some truly amazing roadside attractions. He asked Fleetwood if he could make a bull as big as the mammoth, and Fleetwood agreed to give it a try.
Fleetwood begins his process by making drawings on four-inch by eight-inch sheets of paper. He then transfers those to four-foot by eight-foot sheets of plywood to form the structure. “I cover the wood frame with rabbit cage wire and staple the inner tubes onto the structure to make the animal’s skin,” he explained. “I use a white roofing patch to bond the inner tubes together and waterproof the surface. Then I paint it and add the details.” He said larger animals like the bull can take from six to eight months to build from concept to completion.
The Boot City bull measures 17 feet from the hooves to the top of the horns and is 23 feet long. Later, when Fleetwood added the draft horse team to the display, he made the horses the size of the largest-known draft horse, Sampson, who was more than seven feet high.
Fleetwood’s source for the recycled inner tubes that form the skin of all his creations is Sullivan Tire Mart. “They actually love me there, because if they have to have someone come to take those away, it costs them money. When I come in, they say, ‘Take all you want!’”
He estimates that he used 50 inner tubes to form the skin of the giant bull, but that’s only one of the roughly 20 large sculptures he’s created, so the number of inner tubes he’s recycled approaches 1,000.
When O’Kelley learned that Fleetwood had done an American eagle, he asked him to make one for the Boot City display. Could there be more in the future? “So far it’s been sort of spontaneous,” O’Kelley said. “We don’t have a plan for any new animals out there, but like with the eagle, there’s always a possibility that we could add more.”
• • •
The attractions at Boot City don’t stop at the door. Inside, visitors will find the “swamp monster,” a cowbell collection, more than 500 collectible belt buckles, a display of oil lamps, and a huge collection of horse clocks. The Boot City mall also houses a restaurant and shops, offices and the popular performance venue, the Boot City Opry, making it a one-of-a kind operation and a truly original experience.
