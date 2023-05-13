The Parke-Vermillion Master Gardener Association will host University of Illinois Research Scientist, Dr. Jim Nardi, presenting “The Hidden Company that Trees Keep” at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds Community Building in Cayuga Park.
During the program, Nardi will be sharing about his recent book “The Hidden Company That Trees Keep: Life from Tree Tops to Root Tips” (Princeton University Press, 2023), which he wrote and illustrated. He blends storytelling with beautiful illustrations and the latest science to reveal how the lives of trees are intertwined with those of their diverse companions.
All are welcome and no registration is required for this free program.
