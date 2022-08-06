Horizon Health will offer a Safe Sitter class for children ages 11-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT Oct. 10 at the Horizon Health Education Center, 15197 U.S. Highway 150, in Paris.
Safe Sitter is a nationally recognized class that provides babysitters with basic safe child care techniques so they are prepared to act in a crisis. The class provides tips on safety and security precautions, facts about child development and age-appropriate activities and explains the business aspects of babysitting.
In addition to becoming qualified babysitters, adolescents who complete the class are also better prepared for parenthood. Other benefits include enhanced self-esteem, introductory employment skills, personal safety and other life skills.
The cost is $35, which covers materials and lunch. No parent is required to be present except for picking up and dropping off the child. Register by 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at MyHorizonHealth.org/Classes. For more information, call 217-466-4333.
