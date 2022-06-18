Horizon Health will offer a Safe Sitter class for youth ages 11-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26 at the former Cornerstone Baptist Church, 15197 U.S. Highway 150, in Paris, Ill.
Safe Sitter is a nationally recognized class that provides babysitters with basic safe child care techniques so they are prepared to act in a crisis. The class provides tips on safety and security precautions, facts about child development and age-appropriate activities, and explains the business aspects of babysitting.
In addition to becoming well-qualified babysitters, adolescents who complete the class are also better prepared for parenthood.
The cost is $35, which covers materials and lunch. Register by July 19, at MyHorizonHealth.org/classes. For more information, call 217-466-4333.
