Sacred Heritage: Artist pays tribute to indigenous people of Andes, their values, practices of coca plant

In the last days of August, before Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo left her native Colombia and returned home to Terre Haute, she participated in a “sacred” traditional rite meant to bless her art photography, which shows the traditional way of life of Nasa indigenous people. The Nasa possess ancient Andean knowledge about coca leaves extending back hundreds, maybe thousands of years, to a time before Spanish Conquistadors came to the Andes looking for gold, other treasures and slaves. This heritage of the coca sacred plant is now being taught again at the Wasak Kweswesx School on the Nasa reservation of Toribio in Colombia’s Cauca State.
Now through Oct. 23, the Swope Art Museum is presenting ESX/COCA (ESX means COCA in the Yuwe language), a display of 45 pictures of McNichols-Torroledo’s photography of the Nasa people at the Wasak Kweswesx School, where Nasa children are educated in coca rites and their native Yuwe language. Learning materials are sacred plants and herbs connected with coca plant usage. Class instruction is by traditional doctors who Nasa believe can communicate with the cosmic, earthly and underneath worlds through chewing coca leaves.
McNichols-Torroledo’s final photographic work was not completed until days before her Swope art show opened on Sept 2. Her last day at Wasak Kweswesx, the school’s main educator, known as “The Wala,” spoke in his native Yuwe language as he conducted a traditional rite called “Open Path” for McNichols-Torroledo. Throughout the rite, according to custom, the traditional doctor, and people attending the rite, including McNichols-Torroledo, were required to chew coca leaves with tobacco and mambe (natural alkaloid), then refreshed with chicha and chaguasca drinks made with two types of corn and with chirrinche alcohol.
“My last trip was financed by a grant, called ‘Artistic Trajectory,’ from Colombia’s Ministry of Culture,” said McNichols-Torroledo. “As a collection, photographs I took for my exhibition pay tribute to the long history of struggles by the indigenous people of the Andes to protect the coca plant.
“When the conquistadors arrived in America, they took over the Incan Empire and enslaved its people. For centuries, the church demonized the plant and condemned indigenous people to reject their ancient practices.
“As a Colombian-American photographer, I seek to educate audiences about the values and practices of Nasa indigenous people regarding coca and to provoke reflection about alternatives to the ‘War on Drugs.' My photographs show the traditional teacher, “The Wala,” instructing Nasa boys and girls about coca rites and how to harmonize a person for the well-being of the community.
“I also had the opportunity to observe and photograph Nasa spiritual leaders performing ancient rituals to gain permission from the earth before they chopped off leaves from the giant Cabuya plant, which has six-foot long leaves shaped like swords. The Nasa consider Cabuya leaves symbols of the hair of mother earth. Nasas process huge Cabuya leaves into silvery thread strands to be made into ropes, traditional bags, hats, and other cultural items cherished for centuries by Nasa society.”
McNichols-Torroledo primarily uses a Graphex large format camera to take 4-inch by 5-inch negatives. After development, she prints negatives using the XIX century Platinum-Palladium photographic processes on artistic paper and handmade paper made with coca leaves.
“Photographs printed with the Platinum-Palladium process on coca leaves’ art paper are not necessarily more beautiful than originals, but they are more artistic,” said McNichols-Torroledo.
“I brought 15 pictures printed on coca art paper back for my exhibit at the Swope and a museum in Ohio. Coca plant fibers seem to float on the photographs’ surface. This type of printing is my way to talk about legalization of this plant. We need to understand coca leaves are a healthy natural product that nurtures the body with vitamins and gives a boost of energy to the person.”
The coca plant became illegal because 19th century scientists developed a way to pervert its usage into the base of the addictive drug cocaine, which has killed many people in the world, especially in America. The drug wars greatly affected the rural Nasa, who live in an area where coca plants are widely grown. Efforts to eradicate the coca plant sometimes turned into attempts to eradicate the Nasa people and their culture.
The Colombian government, because of the war on cocaine, restricted each Nasa family to growing for personal use six coca plants at a time. Colombia’s new president, Petro, has suggested coca plants and herbs considered sacred by Nasa and other indigenous people be legalized for all Colombians, not just indigenous people. Cocaine production would be illegal.
Photography came into McNichols-Torroledo’s life while she was doing her undergraduate degree at the Externado University in Bogota, Colombia.
“I fell in love with the 35 mm camera when I took an introductory class in photojournalism.”
After she moved with her former husband to Terre Haute in 2001, she worked on her master’s degree on Hispanic Literature and later on her MFA in photography at Indiana State University.
“I got excited about photography again when I took my master’s classes at ISU with Fran Lattanzio. “I discovered that I really like to experiment with various photographic processes for printing my photos, especially Platinum-Palladium, which was commonly used in the 1800s. It has taken a lot of experience to perfect my art.”
During her last year of MFA work in photography, McNichols-Torroledo decided to find an exciting new narrative for her work. Sights she saw during a trip home to Bogota attracted her interest to work with indigenous communities like the Nasa.
“I kept seeing displaced Embera indigenous people walking around the streets of Bogota. “These people’s native lands are in some of Colombia’s most remote parts. I learned they had been displaced by the drug wars, paramilitary groups, and modern development projects taking place in their homelands. Some unfortunate Embera were relocated on top of landfills.”
Nothing if not intrepid, McNichols-Torroledo began traveling by herself to remote rainforest areas of Colombia to do photographic documentation of Embera and Wounaan indigenous people’s efforts to cope with the 21st century. Some areas she visited were in Colombia’s remote wilds where native women customarily do not cover their tops.
In the United States, she traveled to South Dakota to photograph Standing Rock’s “Water Protectors.”
Recent photographic journeys she took to Brazil’s Amazon Basin during the past few years brought about McNichols-Torroledo’s invitation to present her ESX/COCA art show at the Swope. Her stunning photograph of the burning Amazon was awarded the grand prize in January 2021 from among 515 entries by 164 artists from five states at the Swope’s 77th Wabash Valley Exhibition. After she won the prestigious prize, Swope curator Amy MacClennan extended her an invitation to put on a solo show in the museum’s Hulman Gallery.
“Amy has been wonderfully helpful to me for my show in many ways,” said McNichols-Torroledo. “She helped with my grant application to the Colombia Ministry of Culture. It was her idea that I focus my exhibition on my photography of the Nasa people. She is a great curator.”
McNichols-Torroledo’s first trip to the Cauca State was in 2017. She had already heard about the coca plant’s generally unrecognized positive side. Chewing coca plant leaves is known treatment for fighting the effects of altitude sickness. Chewing leaves also can take away hunger or thirst, and because the leaves are nurturing for the body, they add focus to a person, whether it be physical or mental activity. The Incas, she said, called coca leaves “the Divine Leaf of Immortality” and adorned their garden with coca plant images made of gold.”
Located in the southwest of Colombia along the Pacific Ocean, people in the Cauca State have a more modern lifestyle and are less impoverished than the remote Embera. Roads leading into Cauca are poor, but conveniences of modern life like motorcycles, electricity, TVs, hospitals and modern schools are part of contemporary Nasa culture. Coca plants grow widely in the Cauca State and are an important part of local culture. The downside of modern Nasa life — ramifications of the drug war have led to violence and assassinations by the cartels, guerrilla, and paramilitaries groups.
During her first trip to the Toribio Indigenous Reservation, Nasa cultural leaders permitted McNichols-Torroledo to observe and photograph traditional practices like the slaughtering of animals in religious festivals. She saw how frequently coca leaves were chewed in Nasa society and learned that although coca and cannabis plants grow naturally in the area, Nasa people frown on members of their society getting “stoned” or “high” on cocaine or marijuana.
On her third trip into the Nasa world, a traditional Nasa teacher and doctor, Severiano, allowed her to visit Wasak Kweswesx, which opened in 2012. The project was created by Sandra Ramos, a Nasa indigenous woman who wanted to preserve coca rites and Nasa culture. This invitation enabled McNichols-Torroledo to spot the trove of unique photographic subject matter displayed at the Swope.
“Both boys and girls attend Wasak Kweswesx. They learn to be Nasa traditional doctors, midwives, and cultural leaders,” said McNichols-Torroledo.
“One fascinating aspect of my experience at the Toribio Reservation was getting permission to photograph Nasa traditional doctors practicing medicine. During these shoots, I was requested to chew coca leaves. These doctors always chew coca leaves as they do diagnoses. Nasa traditional medicine believes illnesses are a result of spiritual and physical imbalance. Chewing coca leaves is believed to enable doctors to get a better sense of a patient’s inner problems. …
“I feel very privileged to have gained access to observe and photograph some mysteries of an ancient culture few outsiders ever witness.”
