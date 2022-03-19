Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will hold its spring rummage sale March 26 and April 2 at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St. Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at noon.
A wide assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes will be available. A Hungarian cookbook will also be available. Hungarian Recipes is a collection of family recipes that have been handed down through the generations and never-before published.
The Hungarian Lodge was established July 30, 1909, with the purpose of helping immigrants from Hungary adjust to life in America. Other activities of the society include monthly meetings, monthly luncheons, dances or drive through dinners, rummage sales and an annual Bacon Fry. The fall Harvest Dance, held on a Saturday in October, incorporates several Hungarian traditions and is a fun family event.
For more information, call 812-234-5326.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.