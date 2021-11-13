For the fifth year in a row, Riverton Parke has placed at the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl area competition and been invited to compete in the state finals.
On Nov. 1, the spell bowl team competed virtually and finished the area competition in fifth place among Class 4 schools. With a score of 54, they were invited to the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl state finals.
The team travels Saturday, Nov. 13, to Purdue University for the 37th Annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl State Finals.
RPHS spell bowl team members include Thomasina Archey, Gabby Campbell, Katie Watson, Mya Collom, Anna Porter, Mikayla Plank, Mason Rickard, Hayden Hastings, Nora Lair and Paige Blackburn.
