Roy Kyle and The Hot Rod Cruisers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
Based out of western Kentucky and covering a six-state radius, the band captivates the audience with their brand of vintage rock-n-roll, Motown, blues — and even classic country. Each of the three professional stage veterans have multiple years of experience. Each vocalist adds a different element based on his influences. The song list includes music from the ‘50s through the ‘70s.
Reserved tickets are $20 and general admission tickets, $15; call 812-299-8521.
