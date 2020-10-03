Ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall to reschedule upcoming Performing Arts Series shows by The Oak Ridge Boys and Dailey and Vincent until 2021.
The 2021 program date for The Oak Ridge Boys is Oct. 10; and for Dailey and Vincent, Dec. 8.
Tickets purchased for rescheduled events will be honored on the rescheduled show dates. If patrons are unable to attend on the new date, they can contact the Hatfield Hall box office for information on how to receive a refund or credit voucher for future use. No refunds will be given after Oct. 30.
Patrons should refrain from visiting the Hatfield Hall box office in person; instead contact the ticket office through email at becker@rose-hulman.edu or by phone at 812-877-8544 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
