Rose-Hulman recently announced its 2022-23 season for its Performing Arts series and student group performances. The shows range from county music to classics to offer entertainment for the entire family.
Prices vary for each Performing Arts Series and Drama Club performance and concert. Tickets can be purchased at Hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also can be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before each show.
The schedule includes:
• Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. The Performing Arts Series kicks off with the inaugural new show and theatrical tour from magician Michael Carbonaro.
• Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. Postmodern Jukebox is a rotating musical collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011. The group is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres.
• Rose Drama Club Fall Drama: “Clue,” Oct. 21 and 22, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 1:30 p.m.
• The Modern Gentlemen, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. For over a decade, The Modern Gentlemen wowed audiences across the globe while touring with the iconic group The Four Seasons.
• Rose-Hulman Music Ensembles’ Fall Concert, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (no tickets required; first-come, first-served seating).
• The Swingles: Together for the Holidays, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. With a natural flair as entertainers, The Swingles have taken their stylish shows to venues and festival stages across the world. Their trademark vocal dexterity has The Swingles leaping from genre to genre.
• Rose-Hulman Music Ensembles’ Holiday Pops Concert, Dec. 11, 1:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (no tickets required; first-come, first-served seating).
• Rose Drama Club Winter Show: “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m. The Rose Drama Club production will have a modern twist to this popular production.
• The Mavericks, Jan. 26, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Eclectic rock and country group The Mavericks is known for crisscrossing musical boundaries with abandon
• The World of Musicals, Feb. 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m. This concert has graced stages across the globe and features a world-class ensemble of multi-talented artists who exquisitely perform classic hits, fused with emotive ballads, big-screen anthems and iconic show tunes.
• Engineers in Concert, Feb. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (no tickets required; first-come, first-served seating).
• Dublin Irish Dance — Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration, March 22, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production will thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design.
• Rose Drama Club Spring Musical: “Frankenstein: A New Musical,” April 21 and 22, 7:30 p.m., April 23, 1:30 p.m.
• Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, April 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
• Rose Concert Band Spring Concert, May 7, 2022, 1:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (no tickets required; first-come, first-served seating).
• Rose Symphony Spring Concert, May 14, 2022, 1:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (no tickets required; first-come, first-served seating).
• Rose Jazz Ensemble and Choir Spring Concert, May 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public (no tickets required; first-come, first-served seating).
