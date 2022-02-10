Rose Drama Club presents 'Incendiary' this weekend

The Rose Drama Club is presenting its winter play, Incendiary, at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. An encore matinee performance will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
The title character, Elise, is a pyromaniac fire chief who falls in love with Jake, the detective investigating her fires. Carrie, Elise’s therapist, is trying to get her to stop lighting fires, and Carrie’s husband, Gary, is leading the life of a somewhat ineffective corporate spy.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those under 18 years old, as well as for Rose-Hulman faculty and staff. Rose-Hulman students can get a free ticket by presenting their student identification card at the Hatfield Hall ticket desk.
Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available tickets can be purchased at the ticket desk one hour before each show. Masks are required while inside the building.
