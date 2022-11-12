In the winter of 1875, well-known Indiana naturalist John Collett submitted a report to State Geologist E.T. Cox that described the lay of the land in Owen County. In language befitting a man with a master’s degree in the arts, he detailed the falls of McCormick’s Creek — then still over 40 years from being inside the boundaries of Indiana’s first state park — just to the east of the town of Spencer.
“Springs seeping from crevices in the rock, or springing from the summit,” he wrote, “cool the air and reach the bottom in a cloud of spray, the wild, romantic scenery, reverberating roar of falling water, cool air breathed by the cavernous rocks, renders the valley a favorite picnic ground, while disciples of Walton [angler, Izaac] are greeted by their finny friends. Still ascending the creek, a wild, rattling roar, intensified by quick, sharp echoes, shakes the air, confusing the mind by its overwhelming ubiquity. The falls would be insignificant in a wider valley, but in this narrow canyon it is full of never tiring interest.”
Although we possessed a less colorful ability to describe what we saw, my hiking companion and I took off for Owen County on a warm dry day a few weeks ago to walk the place Collett described, as well as another favored spot at Cataract Falls, which is just as glorious and less than 20 miles to the northwest. Collett had been there too, reporting that the two waterfalls on Mill Creek were a “scene of interest and grandeur.” We thought so too.
With fall leaf color reaching its peak early, and a million or so festival tourists milling about in our own county, Joanie and I left home in mid-morning to spend a day exploring. Taking familiar back roads and hitting U.S. Highway 231 near Greencastle, we drove south and gawked at graying barns, fencerows lit red and orange by sassafras and oak trees, and ponds decorated with sprinklings of golden maple and cherry leaves. We went first to Cataract and heard the roar of a drought-diminished “upper” falls as soon as we opened our doors to a surprisingly muggy mid-morning heat. Eager to move, we spent a relatively short time taking in the view of the county’s only covered bridge in a place that in Collett’s time was also the site of a low dam and a current-driven sawmill that produced 18 horse power for Burton, Shoemaker and Company, who owned much of the timber that surrounded it.
From there, we walked to the lower falls along a wonderfully diverse trail that found us peering down from impressive precipices and side-stepping steep slopes to a low woodland that paralleled the stream bed as it ran toward the lower falls about a mile to the north. Along the way, we occasionally wandered a few steps out to the creek, which on that day was mostly a tumble of dry boulders and stones through which a shallow stream snaked toward Cagles Mill Lake. At 1,400 acres, the lake is Indiana’s first flood control reservoir and one of the dominant features of Lieber State Recreation Area. Of course, Collett couldn’t have seen any of that since the lake’s construction came a half-century after his death, but he did make detailed observations about the two falls, described by the state’s Department of Natural Resources as resulting “… from two pre-glacial bedrock ridges buried beneath ancient lake sediments of the Illinoisan glacial period.”
At the time Collett visited Cataract Falls, the creek was running full, and he noted that it resembled a boiling cauldron, that the mist from the stream created the “spangles” of a rainbow, that the first falls dropped 45 feet into a chasm and ran to the second falls of 30 feet, the water by then “a dark stream flecked with frothy islands of floating silver.” He wrote of the water’s “crystal purity” as it hung like dew on the ferns and trailing creepers that grew nearby.
Although we had a considerably drier view of the scene on our visit, we felt the falls’ beauty was simply different rather than lessened. Although visitors can drive to a parking lot near the lower falls, we had come that day to stretch our legs and breathe deeply, and that we did. A stop along the hike at a place that in soggier seasons is clearly a wetland, proved to be a haven for woodpeckers, and at yet another spot, we met an acquaintance, who with a companion, had already thrown baited hooks into a quiet cove formed where the creek takes a turn. Within minutes, we stood below the lower falls, the pool near it so low that we were able to sit on slabs of limestone a stone’s throw away and listen to the water spill over it.
As we walked a return trip, I jumped down to the dry streambed again, and just above the lower falls, I found a series of near-perfect bowls scoured out of the bedrock. Indiana State University’s Dr. Jeffrey Stone, aptly named associate professor of Environmental Geoscience, tells me they “… often form at the foot of waterfalls through a process called ‘abrasion,’ which is the grinding of rocks or rock particles against other rocks—sort of like sand-blasting. In potholes, most commonly, the action of the waterfall carries coarse particles and leads to small impressions in the bedrock. Eventually, pebbles or small rocks end up trapped in these depressions and the water’s movement causes them to swirl around. Grinding against the bottom of the pit they are trapped, causing them to act a bit like drills that grind the pits even deeper; this forms a deep hole in the bedrock: the pothole.”
Not much later — refueled by an excellent lunch at the Civilian Brewery Corps in Spencer — we found ourselves at the falls on McCormick’s Creek, a magnificent scene bejeweled with the leaves of tulip poplars and sugar maples. The creek, as low as we have ever seen it, had reduced the falls to a fifth of its usual early fall width, and just after we stood on a platform built high above the falls, we descended steps put in place by the Civilian Conservation Corps eight decades ago. It took little effort to hop from flat stone to slab to spall without getting my feet wet, and I stood in the middle of the stream with my camera for what had to have been a view that rivaled Collett’s. Although visitors to the falls were many, and I waited for a photo while a few of them lingered, we still felt like walking, and so we did.
Seeing that the sun was fading, Joanie and I turned from the falls and followed the park’s Trail 3 and the flow of the water for nearly a mile more to a place where we could climb a series of steps to a ridge above the creek. Not far from there, I rediscovered a pool in which this past summer I had seen a handful of pan fish trolling about. A climb up dozens of wooden stairs and a quick hike on paved park roads had us back at our car as the evening shadows pointed us home.
Not long after he had written his descriptions of Owen County, John Collett was named State Geologist himself. Although he was born near Eugene, in Vermillion County, served as a state senator, searched for the remains of mastadons, helped map Wyandotte Cave, and took part in countless other adventures, he never gave up his exploration of the state he loved. We intend to do the same.
