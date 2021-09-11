A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Show at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 11, in Boot City Opry will feature Eric and Jenn Cristy.
The play list includes legendary Rock and Roll from the ‘50s and ‘60s that pays tribute to the eclectic, wide range of artists who are enshrined in Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
For $20 reserved tickets call 812-299-8521. General admission is $15 and available at the office, Boot City main register area, and at the opry house door at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
