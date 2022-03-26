Riverton Parke student awarded Rural Health Scholarship

Riverton Parke High School senior, Kaitlyn “Katie” Watson was awarded the Rural Health Scholarship from Indiana State University. This scholarship will provide full in-state tuition for her first four years of undergraduate school and guarantee an interview with the Indiana University School of Medicine. The Rural Health Scholarship at ISU is a partnership with Indiana University School of Medicine that is designed for students who have a strong interest in providing medical care to family and friends in rural Indiana, specifically as a primary care physician.
GPA, rural background and an interest in rural medicine were all factors that were considered for this scholarship. Out of a large applicant pool, Watson was one of ten awards given based on her academics, personal accomplishments and an interview conducted in January.
