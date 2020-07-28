Throughout August, clay designs by Richard Acton will be on display in River City Art Association's Artist of the Month exhibit space in the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
A favorite pastime activity of Acton's is to go to his art room to work and turn pieces of clay into art. A relatively newcomer to the creative process, he has made a numerous amount of wall hangings to display around the Terre Haute area.
A background of teaching industrial arts to high school students plus working in industry has given Acton the knowledge of building and creating objects for their usefulness and beauty. He began working with wood because of the practicality and availability of the materials, but eventually decided that was not enough to satisfy the need to make things that reflected the happenings around him.
After studying at John Campbell's Folk Art School, Indiana State University and Torner Community Center in Deming Park and lots of experimenting within five years, he was able to make wall hangings from the medium of clay.
The technique that Acton developed is unique because the clay is actually a backdrop for his designs and pictures. The clay is flattened into a size that will hold his vision and then drawn, painted with underglazes and glazes, fired in a kiln, and then framed for presentation. He said each piece will take up to two weeks to complete because of drying the clay and getting it prepared for the kiln.
Each of the pieces turns into a learning process due to the fact that there is a lot of trial and error to get exactly the piece one intends to create, Acton said. Clay is a medium that does not always have to be shaped into a bowl, plate, vase or cup; there is an endless amount of creative items to make from this medium that has been used throughout time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.